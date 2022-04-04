Brokerages Set K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Target Price at €18.03

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.03 ($19.81).

Several analysts have recently commented on SDF shares. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($27.47) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 28th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.74) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SDF stock traded up €0.66 ($0.73) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €28.11 ($30.89). 1,346,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €22.17 and its 200-day moving average is €17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €8.15 ($8.96) and a 52 week high of €30.07 ($33.04).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.