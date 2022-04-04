Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target at C$147.55

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$147.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RY. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY opened at C$137.32 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$114.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$194.53 billion and a PE ratio of 12.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$141.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$135.61.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$13.07 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.0699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.50%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total value of C$576,483.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$830,435.74. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.65, for a total transaction of C$57,226.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$188,111.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,039 shares of company stock worth $1,849,173.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.