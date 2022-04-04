Brokerages Set Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Target Price at $6.20

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. reduced their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 305.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 89,611 shares during the period. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGTX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 143,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,149. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52. Sigilon Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.