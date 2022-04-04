Brokerages Set Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Target Price at $6.20

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. reduced their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 305.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 89,611 shares during the period. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.
Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.
