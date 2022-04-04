Brokerages Set TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) PT at C$146.75

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$146.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on X. National Bank Financial cut their price target on TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

X opened at C$128.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$129.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$130.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.52. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$121.42 and a 12-month high of C$145.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$252.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.38 million. On average, analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.5199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.25%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

