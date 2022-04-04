Brokerages Set Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) PT at $114.71

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 398,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,706. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.02. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $92.82.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.18). Research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.