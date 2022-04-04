Brokers Issue Forecasts for Axcella Health Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Axcella Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.42). Wedbush also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.01) EPS.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AXLA. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcella Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.04.

Axcella Health stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe acquired 3,141,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $5,999,999.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $27,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,230,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,999 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axcella Health (Get Rating)

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.