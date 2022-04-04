Brokers Issue Forecasts for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.15 for the year.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Shares of MSM opened at $85.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.11. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,861,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,445,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

