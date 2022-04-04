Brokers Offer Predictions for Savara Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Savara in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Savara’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. Savara has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Corp boosted its position in shares of Savara by 15.9% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,896,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 945,536 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Savara by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,065,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 113,074 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Savara by 19.4% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Savara by 77.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 135,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

