Brokers Set Expectations for Siltronic AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Siltronic in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hesse now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $11.29 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siltronic’s FY2023 earnings at $12.84 EPS.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $430.71 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Siltronic from €120.00 ($131.87) to €96.00 ($105.49) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Siltronic from €145.00 ($159.34) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Siltronic from €135.00 ($148.35) to €115.00 ($126.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

SSLLF stock opened at $104.73 on Monday. Siltronic has a 12 month low of $99.06 and a 12 month high of $162.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.37.

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

