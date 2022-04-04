Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BEP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $40.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,325,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,076,000 after buying an additional 1,211,969 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,466.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,134,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,850 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,498,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,289 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $34,984,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,829,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.