Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

AZTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $84.88 on Thursday. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $74.05 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.63.

Brooks Automation ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brooks Automation (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.