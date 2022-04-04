Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth $2,255,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Altice USA by 68.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,977,000 after purchasing an additional 511,749 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Altice USA by 146.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 165,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 98,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Altice USA by 128.3% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $12.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ATUS. Cowen boosted their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

