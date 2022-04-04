Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vicor by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $72.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.86. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vicor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CJS Securities cut Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

