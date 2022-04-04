Brown Advisory Inc. Has $780,000 Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 164.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,144,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,647,000 after buying an additional 32,421 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 53,475 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $23.55 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Hovde Group cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

About First Horizon (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.