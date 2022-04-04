Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) by 109.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bright Health Group were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $364,352,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,261,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 9,987.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 796,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHG opened at $2.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.68. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $209,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BHG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.32.

About Bright Health Group (Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.