Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Shares of CP stock opened at $78.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.60. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

