Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Shares Gap Down to $26.25

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.25, but opened at $25.72. Byline Bancorp shares last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 1,091 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $977.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.74 million for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In related news, EVP Hart Angela E. Major purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $547,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,182,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $3,669,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 34,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,975,000 after buying an additional 102,721 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares during the period. 43.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

