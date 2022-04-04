Bytom (BTM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.58 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $44.83 million and $2.58 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bytom has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.82 or 0.00271254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00013004 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001470 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001412 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,745,559,788 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,754,431 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

