C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.90.

CHRW opened at $103.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 46,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

