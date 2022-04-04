Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Trading Up 7.1%

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Rating) was up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 589 ($7.72) and last traded at GBX 589 ($7.72). Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 550 ($7.21).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 566.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 537.01. The company has a market cap of £15.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Get Caffyns alerts:

About Caffyns (LON:CFYN)

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, LEVC, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caffyns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caffyns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.