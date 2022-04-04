Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Trading Up 7.1%

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Rating) was up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 589 ($7.72) and last traded at GBX 589 ($7.72). Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 550 ($7.21).
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 566.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 537.01. The company has a market cap of £15.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
About Caffyns (LON:CFYN)
