CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) PT Raised to €3.30

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €2.90 ($3.19) to €3.30 ($3.63) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CAIXY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut CaixaBank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group raised CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.74) to €4.20 ($4.62) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CaixaBank from €3.10 ($3.41) to €2.65 ($2.91) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered CaixaBank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €3.40 ($3.74) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.39.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.16 on Thursday. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

