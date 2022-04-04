California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRC. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.80.

California Resources stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.82. California Resources has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.32.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that California Resources will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 9.08%.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 126,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $6,157,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $804,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,313,577 shares of company stock worth $61,396,384. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter valued at $558,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 211,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 56,244 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 356.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 474,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,438,000 after acquiring an additional 370,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,812,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,309,000 after acquiring an additional 662,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

