Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to C$26.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ACDVF. TD Securities upped their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.33.
Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $19.51 on Thursday. Air Canada has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.20.
Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.
