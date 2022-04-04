Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target to $30.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PATH. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, constructive Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.23. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,835,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,067 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

