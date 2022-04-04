Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Price Target to $3.00

TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 153.91% from the company’s previous close.
TPCO stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.37. TPCO has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $8.50.
TPCO Company Profile (Get Rating)
