Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.50.

GOOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

TSE:GOOS traded up C$0.91 on Monday, hitting C$33.65. The company had a trading volume of 144,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,308. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.25. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of C$27.15 and a 52 week high of C$67.33.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

