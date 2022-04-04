Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.94.

CP opened at $78.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,600,000 after buying an additional 1,014,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after buying an additional 53,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

