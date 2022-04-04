Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) rose 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.45 and last traded at $37.45. Approximately 2,906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,105,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.82.

CSIQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.63%. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 12.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

