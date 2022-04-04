Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capgemini from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Capgemini from €270.00 ($296.70) to €240.00 ($263.74) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Capgemini to €230.00 ($252.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

