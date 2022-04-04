Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 44,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,228,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.43 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.76.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.