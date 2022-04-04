Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CPRI. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.94.

CPRI stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average is $59.01. Capri has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

