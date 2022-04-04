CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson began coverage on CapStar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on CapStar Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CapStar Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.18. 40,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.02. CapStar Financial has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CapStar Financial will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CapStar Financial by 130.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 30.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

