Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) PT Lowered to €43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from €48.00 ($52.75) to €43.00 ($47.25) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cargotec from €54.00 ($59.34) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYJBF remained flat at $$45.93 during trading hours on Monday. Cargotec has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $60.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average is $52.98.

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; ship-toshore cranes, rubbertyred and rail-mounted gantry cranes, straddle and shuttle carriers, reachstackers, empty container handlers, terminal tractors, and forklift trucks, and automated guided vehicles; and automation systems, and Bromma spreaders, as well as maintenance contracts, technical support, spare parts, training, and crane upgrade services.

