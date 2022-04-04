CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRTS. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CarParts.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

PRTS stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. CarParts.com has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $138.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.33 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. Research analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 51,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. bought a new position in CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter worth $7,475,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 223,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 108,615 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

