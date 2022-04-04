Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celularity Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in cellular medicine by developing off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies, including unmodified NK cells, genetically-modified NK cells, T cells engineered with a CAR and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells targeting indications across cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. Celularity Inc., formerly known as GX Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Celularity alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ CELU traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $8.69. 332,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,790. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55. Celularity has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.28. Analysts forecast that Celularity will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Celularity during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celularity (CELU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.