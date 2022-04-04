Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Decreased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Centene by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

CNC stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.79.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $837,560. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

