Centrifuge (CFG) Trading Up 31.3% Over Last Week

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $150.34 million and $426,183.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 31.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00048125 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.98 or 0.07542453 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,595.30 or 1.00468238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00046159 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 221,835,895 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

