Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CNTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

CNTY opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $358.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74.

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.80 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann acquired 7,500 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $84,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 143.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 459.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter worth about $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the third quarter worth about $126,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

