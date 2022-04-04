Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceragon Networks has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $174.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.73. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66.

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.26 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 685,369 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 544,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 286,442 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 152.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 162,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 158,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks (Get Rating)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.