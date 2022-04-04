C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75. C&F Financial has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.04%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFI. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of C&F Financial by 428.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 1,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C&F Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in C&F Financial by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.