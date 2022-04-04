C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75. C&F Financial has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.48.
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.04%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFI. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of C&F Financial by 428.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 1,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C&F Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in C&F Financial by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.04% of the company’s stock.
C&F Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
