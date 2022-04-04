CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.84.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $99.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $109.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 89,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,152,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

