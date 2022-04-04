Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.78.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.54. 10,638,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,588,314. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $63.46 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.60. The company has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $195,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 635,585 shares of company stock valued at $57,204,925. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $139,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

