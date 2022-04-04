Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of CMCM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.03. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,221. The company has a market capitalization of $148.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the third quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

