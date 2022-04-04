Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCMGet Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of CMCM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.03. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,221. The company has a market capitalization of $148.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the third quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

