Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 16.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.12%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 830.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 118.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 27,268 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 92,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 194.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 27.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 295,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.