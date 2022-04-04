China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

China HGS Real Estate stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 47,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,798. China HGS Real Estate has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $77.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in real estate development, primarily in the construction and sale of residential apartments, car parks, and commercial properties. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden, and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

