China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CREG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,729. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. China Recycling Energy has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $10.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Recycling Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of China Recycling Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

