Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,965.48.

CMG stock opened at $1,594.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,501.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,652.19. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,277.41 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $449,935,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,668,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,427,000 after acquiring an additional 83,215 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

