Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.50.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.57. 49,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,083. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

