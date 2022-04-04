Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cinemark in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.28. 1,250,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.28. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after acquiring an additional 765,300 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,031,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,144,000 after acquiring an additional 709,590 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

