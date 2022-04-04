City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $88.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.92. City has a 52-week low of $71.61 and a 52-week high of $86.30.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that City will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in City during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in City by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in City by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,708 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in City by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in City by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,103 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

